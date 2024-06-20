This week’s episode of AEW Rampage is in the can.

After the live AEW Dynamite broadcast went off-the-air on Wednesday, June 20, 2024, matches and segments were taped for the Friday, June 21, 2024 episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are spoiler results from the taping.

* Private Party defeated Metallik & Komander with Alex Abrahantes. Big Bill and Chris Jericho came out. Private Party charged up the ramp and brawled with them. Security pulled them apart.



* Shingo Takagi defeated AR Fox. Bryan Danielson came to the ring. They faced off and Shingo walked out, pushing past Danielson in an attempt to intimidate him.



* Rey Fenix defeated Turbo Floyd of The Outrunners.



* Lio Rush pinned Action Andretti to qualify for TNT Championship Ladder Match at Forbidden Door.



* Willow Nightingale defeated Serena Deeb to advance in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.