This week’s episode of AEW Rampage is in the books.

On Wednesday night, AEW taped matches and segments for this Friday night’s new episode of AEW Rampage.

Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are complete spoiler results of the show.

* Konosuke Takeshita def. Penta to advance to the Ladder Match at Forbidden Door.

* During a backstage interview, Chris Jericho said he was attacked by Hook last week. He said he’s too valuable to be left vulnerable so he was stepping down to spend more time on Rampage and Collision.

* Satnam Singh def. Peter Avalon.

* AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm defeated Viva Van.

* Kyle O’Reilly defeated Jordan Cruz.

* Rey Fenix defeated Isiah Kassidy.