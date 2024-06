In addition to the AEW Collision taping on Thursday night, matches and segments were taped for next week’s AEW Rampage in Allentown, PA.

Featured below are spoiler results.

AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS FOR 6/28/2024

* Gabe Kidd and Roderick Strong defeated The Infantry.

* El Phantasmo defeated AR Fox.

* Shingo Takagi defeated Dalton Castle.

* Queen Aminata defeated Skye Blue. The women hugged after the match, then Blue hit Aminata with a superkick. Red Velvet ran out for the save.