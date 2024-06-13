This week’s episode of AEW Rampage is in the can.
After AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, matches and segments were taped for this Friday night’s new episode of AEW Rampage.
Featured below, courtesy of CageMatch.net, are complete spoiler results from the taping.
AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS (Taped On 6/14/2024)* “Timeless” Toni Storm defeated Alex Windsor
* Shota Umino defeated Rocky Romero
* Satnam Singh defeated Rosario Grillo
* PAC defeated Jay Lethal
* Cage of Agony (Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) defeated Jay Marston, Kevin Gutierrez & Solomon Tupu