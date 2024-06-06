This week’s episode of AEW Rampage is in the can.
After AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night at the Blue Arena in Loveland, CO., matches and segments were taped for this Friday night’s new episode of AEW Rampage.
Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are complete spoiler results from the taping.
AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS (Taped On 6/5/2024)* Penta El Zero Miedo defeated The Butcher
* The Acclaimed defeated Hunter Gray and Harvez. The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn were involved in an angle on AEW Dynamite where The Young Bucks cut off their segment before Max Caster could finish his rap.
* The Gates of Agony defeated Private Party
* AEW Trios Champions The Bang Bang Gang (Jay White and The Gunns) defeated Tyler Pane, Chris Wilde, and Caleb Crush
* Mina Shirakawa defeated Serena Deeb. This follows the angle on AEW Dynamite where Mina Shirakawa made the save for Mariah May, continuing her feud with Toni Storm ahead of their match at Forbidden Door at the end of the month.