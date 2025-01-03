Bruce Prichard has been seen in Phoenix, marking his return to WWE after a hiatus to address family responsibilities. We extend our best wishes to him and his family.

NXT’s Matt Bloom has also been spotted in Phoenix ahead of the taping. Sources indicate that Bloom has been present at all recent WWE TV tapings.

For those inquiring, Michael Cole and Corey Graves are set to provide commentary for tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Lilian Garcia will be serving as the ring announcer for the evening.

With the move to a three-hour format, a larger number of producers than usual are involved in today’s taping, which is expected to become the standard going forward.

Regarding AJ Styles, we have not received any reports of him being in Phoenix. He is currently recovering from a foot injury.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by a six-man tag match, which will feature The Bloodline vs. Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and Braun Strowman.

(H/T: PWInsider.com & Wrestle Votes)