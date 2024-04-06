WWE returns to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. for this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program, which serves as the WrestleMania XL “go-home” show this week, Fightful Select has released spoiler match and segment listings for the show, as well as other backstage notes.

WWE SmackDown (4/5/2024) Spoiler Lineup:

* The KO Show (Kevin Owens) with guest Randy Orton

* Andre The Giant Battle Royal

* Logan Paul Promo

* Zelina Vega (w/ Rey Mysterio) vs. Elektra Lopez (w/ Santos Escobar)

* Bianca Belair, Naomi & Jade Cargill Promo

* New Catch Republic vs. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory

* LA Knight Promo

* “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa



WWE SmackDown (4/5/2024) Backstage Notes:

* Giulia and Rossy Ogawa are there at the show

* Dan Engler is scheduled to be the referee for the main event

* Each match is scheduled for two segments except for the women’s match, which is scheduled for one segment.

* Logan Paul, Judgement Day, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes are scheduled for the show.

Follow our in-depth, live play-by-play results coverage of the show here: WWE SmackDown Results 4/5/24