Some spoiler news and backstage notes have surfaced ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

Here’s some of what to expect on tonight’s installment of the weekly two-hour WWE NXT prime time Tuesday night program from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida:

– The opening match of the evening will be Nathan Frazer vs. Eddy Thorpe. Andre Chase vs. Ridge Holland will serve as the main event and final match of the show.

– There has been a big internal push for Chase U to have the biggest Chase U Section in the crowd ever for the Chase-Holland main event on tonight’s show.

– Tonight’s show is listed on the internal rundown as, “Deadlines Approaching.” Obviously this is in reference to the upcoming WWE NXT Deadline 2024 premium live event coming up on December 7 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

– Although Noam Dar has been teasing a return on social media, as of earlier this afternoon, the latest word was that he was not backstage at the show tonight. That could always change, however, and there is always the possibility that he has always been planned but is being kept hidden to avoid it leaking.

– Stevie Turner is promoting a special Instagram Live stream immediately following tonight’s show, which WWE NXT has re-tweeted on the official X account of WWE. The video teasing the post-show stream features Stevie Turner and Robert Stone.

.@AndreChaseWWE & @RidgeWWE battle to become No. 1 Contender to the NXT Title with the fate of Chase U hanging in the balance… PLUS the Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Matches continue! All TONIGHT on #WWENXT 8/7c @TheCW — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) November 19, 2024

Straight after #WWENXT we are back LIVE over on my Instagram! You never know who could show up…send your questions below! pic.twitter.com/xmilVNBu94 — STEVIE TURNER (@StevieTurnerWWE) November 19, 2024

It's a cant-miss night on #WWENXT as the Iron Survivor Challenge and #WWEDeadline continue to take shape! You do not want to miss it! 8/7c on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/gZgZoFxjIZ — WWE (@WWE) November 20, 2024

