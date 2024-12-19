Some spoilers and backstage notes have surfaced ahead of tonight’s WWE NXT on The CW Network taping from Orlando, FL.

* The taping will be for the December 31 episode of the weekly NXT on CW show.

* WWE will be taping matches for the NXT Level Up as well as the new WWE LFG on A&E show.

* Wes Lee is scheduled for a six-man tag-team match. He took part in pre-show rehearsals without any issues.

* Andre Chase, without Chase U gear, will also be featured on the show.

* The internal name for the 12/31 episode is “New Year’s Eve.”

Make sure to check back here tonight for complete WWE NXT spoilers for the 12/31 show.

(H/T: Fightful Select)