WWE’s Raw tomorrow is expected to feature a full 360-degree seating arrangement at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The setup will include an entrance stage, though it will be smaller than previous designs.

Additionally, a new style of announcing desk for the broadcast team is set to debut.

WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Shawn Michaels are scheduled to appear on the show.

As for Steve Austin, there’s no confirmation that he is currently slated to attend. However, since Austin resides in Nevada, it would be relatively easy for him to travel to California if plans change.

Logan Paul is also scheduled to be present, and if he appears on camera, it will mark his official debut as part of the Raw roster.

WWE President Nick Khan and Paul Levesque have already been spotted in Los Angeles, indicating they are in town ahead of the event.

The show is nearly sold out, but additional seats may become available as production setup is finalized. WWE is actively preparing the venue for tomorrow’s event.

