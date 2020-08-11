Spoilers: Big Open Challenge News for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Emergence Night 1 Matches, More for Tonight

As noted, tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will feature Impact World Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards defending his title in an Open Challenge. That challenge will be answered by Brian Myers, formerly known as WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins.

Impact has been teasing Myers’ return to the company for several weeks now with promo videos.

Below are the spoiler line-ups for tonight’s Impact episode and next week’s Emergence Night 1 episode, courtesy of Fightful Select:

TONIGHT’S IMPACT EPISODE:

* Impact World Champion Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers

* Eric Young vs. Willie Mack

* Kimber Lee vs. Jordynne Grace

* Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Nevaeh and Havok in a No DQ match

* Dezmond Xavier vs. Suicide

* Locker Room Talk with Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes. Sami Callihan also appears

* Susie vs. Alisha Edwards in a Wrestle House match

* Several Wrestle House segments will also air

NEXT WEEK’S IMPACT EPISODE, EMERGENCE NIGHT 1:

* TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose vs. Trey Miguel

* X Division Champion Chris Bey vs. TJP vs. Rohit Raju

* Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The North

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton

* Kylie Rae vs. Taya Valkyrie in a Wrestle House match

