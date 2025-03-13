Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the following matches were taped for an upcoming episode of ROH TV on HonorClub:
La Catalina defeated Viva Van.
Mascara Dorada & Titan & Templario defeated Rocky Romero & Volador & Kevin Knight.
