Tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown was taped a week ago due to the company being in Japan for a tour. Fightful Select has revealed full Spoilers, as well as the producers for the episode. Check it out below.
LINEUP:
-LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar
-Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair promo with Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn
-Tag Team Title contender gauntlet match
-A-Town Down Under promo
-Cody Rhodes sit-down interview
-Bayley & Michin vs. Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton (note: this was listed as the final segments, but was filmed before the tag gauntlet)
SPOILERS BELOW
News and Spoilers:
-LA Knight defeated Santos Escobar. Logan Paul attacked LA after the match.
-Unholy Union, Jade and Bianca Brawled during their segment.
-The Bloodline won the tag gauntlet. Apollo & Corbin beat Legado, then Street Profits eliminated Corbin & Apollo. Profits also eliminated Pretty Deadly and OC before Bloodline knocked them off.
-Boxer Terence Crawford laid out Austin Theory during a promo with Grayson Waller
-Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton defeated Bayley & Michin
Producers:
-LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar: Shane Helms
-Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair promo with Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn: Molly Holly
-Tag Team Title contender gauntlet match: Jamie Noble & Shawn Daivari
-Bayley & Michin vs. Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton: Jason Jordan