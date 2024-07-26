Tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown was taped a week ago due to the company being in Japan for a tour. Fightful Select has revealed full Spoilers, as well as the producers for the episode. Check it out below.

LINEUP:

-LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar

-Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair promo with Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

-Tag Team Title contender gauntlet match

-A-Town Down Under promo

-Cody Rhodes sit-down interview

-Bayley & Michin vs. Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton (note: this was listed as the final segments, but was filmed before the tag gauntlet)

SPOILERS BELOW

News and Spoilers:

-LA Knight defeated Santos Escobar. Logan Paul attacked LA after the match.

-Unholy Union, Jade and Bianca Brawled during their segment.

-The Bloodline won the tag gauntlet. Apollo & Corbin beat Legado, then Street Profits eliminated Corbin & Apollo. Profits also eliminated Pretty Deadly and OC before Bloodline knocked them off.

-Boxer Terence Crawford laid out Austin Theory during a promo with Grayson Waller

-Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton defeated Bayley & Michin

Producers:

-LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar: Shane Helms

-Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair promo with Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn: Molly Holly

-Tag Team Title contender gauntlet match: Jamie Noble & Shawn Daivari

-Bayley & Michin vs. Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton: Jason Jordan