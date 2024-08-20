Tonight WWE NXT will be airing its weekly program on the USA network, then taping the August 27th episode immediately after. Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan has released a new report revealing match and segment spoilers for both episodes. SPOILERS ARE BELOW.

-Chase U’s Tag Team Title celebration will open taping one.

– Pete Dunne vs Joe Hendry vs Wes Lee is set to main event taping one.

– For those hoping for a Giulia or Stephanie Vaquer debut, no surprise appearances are currently listed for the show.

– Kelani Jordan will compete on the second taping, with Wendy Choo set to get involved in the matchup.

– Rehearsals were rushed due to lack of time before doors opened.

– Oba Femi and Trick Williams are expected for the double taping.