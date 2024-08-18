AEW taped the August 23rd edition of Rampage following the August 17th episode at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas. SPOILERS CAN BE FOUND BELOW.

-The Congolomoration (Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe & Tomohiro Ishii) defeated Brian Cage, The Beast Mortos & Johnny TV w/Taya Valkyrie

-Roderick Strong w/Mike Bennett & Matt Taven defeated Fuego Del Sol

-Mina Shirakawa defeated Robyn Renegade

-Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) defeated The Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson) w/Jacked Jameson

-The Von Erichs (Ross & Marshall Von Eric) w/Dustin Rhodes defeated The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) w/Erica Leigh