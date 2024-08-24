Below are spoilers for matches and segments on the August 23rd WWE SmackDown courtesy of Fightful Select. SPOILERS BELOW.

Lineup:

-Grayson Waller Effect with Cody Rhodes

-US Title: LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar

-Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Nami vs. Unholy Union & Blair Davenport

-Bloodline promo

-Tag Titles: Bloodline vs. Street Profits

-SPOILER segment

-Michin vignette

-SPOILER backstage segment

-SPOILER MAIN EVENT

Backstage News:

-Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY is scheduled for WWE SPEED

-Andrade vs. Pete Dunne is scheduled for a WWE SPEED

-Liv Morgan vs. Kairi Sane is scheduled for a post show dark match

-Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre is scheduled for a post show dark match

-Jessika Carr is reffing the US Title match

-Dan Engler is reffing the tag title match

-Legado Del Fantasma are at the show.

SPOILERS:

-Kevin Owens and Nick Aldis are to be involved in the Grayson Waller Effect.

-There’s a producer assigned to the Grayson Waller Effect, which usually indicates physicality

-Every match is scheduled for two segments

-SPOILER segment: B-Fab, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell backstage

-SPOILER backstage segment: Nia Jax-Tiffany Stratton-Chelsea Green-Piper Niven backstageSPOILER MAIN EVENT: KO-dy Rhodes vs. A-Town Down UnderDIY are to get involved in the tag title match