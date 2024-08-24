Below are spoilers for matches and segments on the August 23rd WWE SmackDown courtesy of Fightful Select. SPOILERS BELOW.
Lineup:
-Grayson Waller Effect with Cody Rhodes
-US Title: LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar
-Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Nami vs. Unholy Union & Blair Davenport
-Bloodline promo
-Tag Titles: Bloodline vs. Street Profits
-SPOILER segment
-Michin vignette
-SPOILER backstage segment
-SPOILER MAIN EVENT
Backstage News:
-Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY is scheduled for WWE SPEED
-Andrade vs. Pete Dunne is scheduled for a WWE SPEED
-Liv Morgan vs. Kairi Sane is scheduled for a post show dark match
-Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre is scheduled for a post show dark match
-Jessika Carr is reffing the US Title match
-Dan Engler is reffing the tag title match
-Legado Del Fantasma are at the show.
SPOILERS:
-Kevin Owens and Nick Aldis are to be involved in the Grayson Waller Effect.
-There’s a producer assigned to the Grayson Waller Effect, which usually indicates physicality
-Every match is scheduled for two segments
-SPOILER segment: B-Fab, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell backstage
-SPOILER backstage segment: Nia Jax-Tiffany Stratton-Chelsea Green-Piper Niven backstageSPOILER MAIN EVENT: KO-dy Rhodes vs. A-Town Down UnderDIY are to get involved in the tag title match