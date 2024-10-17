Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite going off the air, the following matches were taped for this Friday’s edition of Rampage:
* Mark Briscoe def. The Butcher
* Kyle O’Reilly def. Aaron Solo. He then called out Kazuchika Okada and said he wanted Okada who headlined the Tokyo Dome when they compete at AEW Battle of the Belts.
* Anna Jay def. Trish Adora. Mariah May cut a promo after saying Jay would be crying at Battle of the Belts.
* Private Party def. MxM Collection
Additionally, the following matches were taped for an upcoming episode of ROH TV on HonorClub:
* AR Fox def. Jack Cartwheel
* Reyna Isis from CMLL def. Viva Van
* Atlantis Jr. def. Jon Cruz
* Gates of Agony def. The Infantry
* Komander def. Willie Mack