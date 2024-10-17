Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite going off the air, the following matches were taped for this Friday’s edition of Rampage:

* Mark Briscoe def. The Butcher

* Kyle O’Reilly def. Aaron Solo. He then called out Kazuchika Okada and said he wanted Okada who headlined the Tokyo Dome when they compete at AEW Battle of the Belts.

* Anna Jay def. Trish Adora. Mariah May cut a promo after saying Jay would be crying at Battle of the Belts.

* Private Party def. MxM Collection

Additionally, the following matches were taped for an upcoming episode of ROH TV on HonorClub:

* AR Fox def. Jack Cartwheel

* Reyna Isis from CMLL def. Viva Van

* Atlantis Jr. def. Jon Cruz

* Gates of Agony def. The Infantry

* Komander def. Willie Mack