Tonight’s AEW Dynamite took place from the Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas and was broadcast on TBS. Following the show AEW taped matches for the July 19th edition of Rampage. BELOW ARE SPOILERS TO THOSE MATCHES.

-The Lucha Bros defeated Private Party

-Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly defeated Matt Taven & Mike Bennett. Afterward Kyle Fletcher attacked Cassidy, and Mark Briscoe made the save. Roderick Strong blindsided Briscoe and raised the ROH World Championship.

-Kris Statlander defeated Sydni Winnell

-Chris Jericho & Big Bill defeated The Outrunners

-Minoru Suzuki defeated The Butcher