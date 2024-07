Ahead of this evening’s edition of NXT on USA the yellow-and-black brand taped matches for its NXT Level Up program that will air later this week. Below are the results to those matches courtesy of PW Insider. Spoilers below.

Blake Howard and Vic Joseph were on commentary.

* Jaida Parker defeated Layla Diggs.

* Dion Lennox defeated Uriah Conners.

* Dante Chen defeated Cutler James