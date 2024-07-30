Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from the XCEL Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota and will be broadcast live on the SyFy Channel due to USA network’s coverage of the Olympics. Fightful Select has released the following report revealing several spoilers for tonight’s program. If you wish to avoid spoilers DISCONTINUE READING HERE.

LINEUP:

-Seth Rollins’ referee instructions

-SPOILER TAG SPOILER MATCH

-SPOILER MATCH 2

-Karrion Kross vs. Xavier Woods

-SPOILER MATCH 3

-Lyra Valkyria, Katana Chance & Kayden Carder vs. Sonya DeVille, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark

-Summerslam graphics

-Gunther vs. Finn Balor

BACKSTAGE NEWS:

-Isla Dawn vs. Ivy Nile is set for the WWE Main Event tapings

-LWO, including the return of Cruz Del Toro, vs. the AOP is set for the WWE Main Event tapings

-Julius Creed vs. Pete Dunne is set for WWE Speed

-Chad Patton is set to referee the main event

-Paul Ellering, Scarlett, JD McDonagh, Chad Gable are all set for the show.

SPOILERS:

-There is no producer assigned for Seth Rollins’ referee instructions

-SPOILER TAG match: Otis & Akira Tozawa vs. Creed Bros

-SPOILER MATCH: Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed

-SPOILER MATCH 2: Jey Uso vs. Carlito

-SPOILER MATCH 3: Sami Zayn vs. Dominik

-All matches are listed for two segments.