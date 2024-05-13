Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw takes place from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, and will broadcast on the USA network. PW Insider has released a new report revealing spoilers on matches and segments for the program. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS DISCONTINUE READING HERE.

-The plan is to open with a Drew McIntyre promo.

-The first official match currently set is IYO SKY vs. Shayna Baszler for The Queen of the Ring tournament.

-GUNTHER vs. Kofi Kingston for the King of the Ring tournament is slated to be the second bout on the show and is expected to be given a lot of time.

-Bronson Reed vs. Akira Tozawa is also slated for tonight’s edition of Raw.

-Zoey Stark vs. Lyra Valkria will be the second Queen of the Ring bout.

-WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Otis is slated for the broadcast.

-WWE Women’s World Champion Becky Lynch will face Dakota Kai tonight. This is slated for multiple segments.

-The Authors of Pain vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Judgment Day’s Finn Balor & JD McDonaugh vs. New Catch Republic is also set.

-Jey Uso vs. Ilja Dragonuv is currently listed in the main event slot.