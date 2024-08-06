Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland and was broadcast on the SyFy Channel. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing spoilers for the matches and segments for tonight’s show. SPOILERS ARE BELOW.

LINEUP:

-Gunther promo

-Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

-Wyatt Video

-Damian Priest promo

-SPOILER MATCH

-SPOILER SEGMENT

-New Day vs. AOPAwesome Truth vs. A-Town Down Under

-SPOILER MATCH 2

-IYO Sky vs. Sonya Deville

-Wyatt Sicks vs. Chad Gable and Creed Bros.

BACKSTAGE NEWS

-Akira Tozawa vs. Pete Dunne is scheduled for WWE Main Event

-Ivy Nile vs. Alba Fyre is scheduled for WWE Main Event

-AJ Styles is scheduled for Smackdown this week, per PWInsider

-Final Testament, Carlito, Zoey and Isla are all at the show

-Dakota Kai is no longer listed for the show

SPOILERS:

-SPOILER MATCH: Shayna Baszler vs. Lyra Valkyrira

-SPOILER SEGMENT: CM Punk promo

-SPOILER MATCH 2 Damian Priest vs. JD McDonagh

-The main event is set for two segments

-All matches besides Sheamus/Kaiser and Lyra/Shayna are set for two segments

-Randy Orton vs. GUNTHER has been discussed for Bash at Berlin

-There are no producers listed for Punk, Priest or Gunther’s promos. Usually a producer is assigned with physicality

-It looks like McDonagh and Carlito are siding opposite of Damian Priest to start tonight