Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland and was broadcast on the SyFy Channel. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing spoilers for the matches and segments for tonight’s show. SPOILERS ARE BELOW.
LINEUP:
-Gunther promo
-Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser
-Wyatt Video
-Damian Priest promo
-SPOILER MATCH
-SPOILER SEGMENT
-New Day vs. AOPAwesome Truth vs. A-Town Down Under
-SPOILER MATCH 2
-IYO Sky vs. Sonya Deville
-Wyatt Sicks vs. Chad Gable and Creed Bros.
BACKSTAGE NEWS
-Akira Tozawa vs. Pete Dunne is scheduled for WWE Main Event
-Ivy Nile vs. Alba Fyre is scheduled for WWE Main Event
-AJ Styles is scheduled for Smackdown this week, per PWInsider
-Final Testament, Carlito, Zoey and Isla are all at the show
-Dakota Kai is no longer listed for the show
SPOILERS:
-SPOILER MATCH: Shayna Baszler vs. Lyra Valkyrira
-SPOILER SEGMENT: CM Punk promo
-SPOILER MATCH 2 Damian Priest vs. JD McDonagh
-The main event is set for two segments
-All matches besides Sheamus/Kaiser and Lyra/Shayna are set for two segments
-Randy Orton vs. GUNTHER has been discussed for Bash at Berlin
-There are no producers listed for Punk, Priest or Gunther’s promos. Usually a producer is assigned with physicality
-It looks like McDonagh and Carlito are siding opposite of Damian Priest to start tonight