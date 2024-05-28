Tonight’s episode of NXT will be taking place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and will be broadcast on the USA Network. Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan has since released a report revealing spoilers for the matches and segments on tonight’s program. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS DISCONTINUE READING HERE.

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED:

-Wren Sinclair vs. Kelani Jordan North American Title Qualifier

-Tatum Paxley vs. Michin North American Title Qualifier

-Trick Williams & Je’Von Evans vs. Gallus

-Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osbourne

-Sexyy Red set to appear

-Roxanne Perez learns who she will face for the NXT Women’s Championship at WWE NXT Battleground

PROGRAMMING NOTES:

– Arianna Grace vs Lola Vice and Dante Chen vs Lexis King are set for tonight’s show.

– Lita’s entrance music was used as a placeholder during rehearsals for Roxanne Perez’s promo.

-Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans vs Gallus is set to main event.

– There was a scramble to put tonight’s show together, as many of the crew had just got back into town after their trip to Saudi Arabia.

– Shawn Spears is once again producing tonight, producing Dante Chen vs Lexis King.

SPOILERS:

– Sexxy Red is set to make an announcement and will be part of the reveal of the NXT Women’s North American Championship. She will will also be involved in the tag team main event along with Lash Legend.

– Shayna Baszler is set to attack Lola Vice following her match.

– Oro Mensah and Noam Dar’s attackers are set to be revealed on tonight’s show. Shinsuke Nakmura was used as a placeholder for the reveal.

– We haven’t heard of anyone spotting Tegan Nox backstage. For those asking, Gigi Dolin has also not been seen backstage as of 5:30 EST.