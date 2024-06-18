Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas and will be broadcast on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing several spoilers for matches and segments on the show. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS DISCONTINUE READING.

LINEUP:

-Damian Priest promo

-Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable

-IYO SKY vs. Kiana James vs. Zelina Vega

-Sami Zayn promo

-Carlito vs. Dragon Lee

-Drew McIntyre promo

-SPOILER tag match

-SPOILER MATCH

-Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor vs. Rey Mysterio

BACKSTAGE NEWS:

-Zoey Stark vs. Ivy Nile is scheduled for MAIN EVENT

-Julius Creed vs. Tyler Bate is scheduled for MAIN EVENT

-Rod Zapata will be the referee in the main event

-Brutus Creed and Shayna Baszler are set for MAIN EVENT

SPOILERS:

-The main event is set for three segments

-Sami Zayn is moving on from Chad Gable as an I.C. title challenger

-Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus is one of the SPOILER MATCHES

-Sami Zayn will be on commentary for Breakker vs. Sheamus

-Damage CTRl vs. Katana & Kayden is the SPOILER TAG MATCH