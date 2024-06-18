Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas and will be broadcast on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing several spoilers for matches and segments on the show. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS DISCONTINUE READING.
LINEUP:
-Damian Priest promo
-Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable
-IYO SKY vs. Kiana James vs. Zelina Vega
-Sami Zayn promo
-Carlito vs. Dragon Lee
-Drew McIntyre promo
-SPOILER tag match
-SPOILER MATCH
-Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor vs. Rey Mysterio
BACKSTAGE NEWS:
-Zoey Stark vs. Ivy Nile is scheduled for MAIN EVENT
-Julius Creed vs. Tyler Bate is scheduled for MAIN EVENT
-Rod Zapata will be the referee in the main event
-Brutus Creed and Shayna Baszler are set for MAIN EVENT
SPOILERS:
-The main event is set for three segments
-Sami Zayn is moving on from Chad Gable as an I.C. title challenger
-Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus is one of the SPOILER MATCHES
-Sami Zayn will be on commentary for Breakker vs. Sheamus
-Damage CTRl vs. Katana & Kayden is the SPOILER TAG MATCH