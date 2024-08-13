Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas and returns to the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing spoilers for the matches and segments on tonight’s program. SPOILERS BELOW:
LINEUP:
-Rhea Ripley opens
-Damian Priest vs. Carlito
-Untitled Segment
-SPOILER MATCH 1
-Texas Tornado Match: Alpha Academy vs. American Made
-Untitled Segment
-Number 1 Contender: Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler vs. Damage CTRL’s Sky Pirates
-SPOILER SEGMENT
-SPOILER MATCH
-IC Title: Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn
BACKSTAGE NEWS:
-Oba Femi vs. Dante Chen is on WWE Main Event
-Dragon Lee vs. Ludwig Kaiser is scheduled for the WWE Main Event Tapings
-Joaquin Wilde vs. Pete Dunne is scheduled for WWE Speed
-Chad Patton is set to referee the main event
-Maxxine Dupri, Unholy Alliance, Sonya Deville, R-Truth, New Day are at tonight’s show as well
SPOILERS:
-SPOILER MATCH 1: Oddyssey Jones vs. Vincent Winey of NXT
-SPOILER SEGMENT: Randy Orton promo
-SPOILER MATCH 2: Miz vs. Bronson Reed
-Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker is getting a lot of time tonight
-A producer is assigned for Rhea Ripley’s segment, which usually indicates physicality
-The same is the case for the Randy Orton promo
-The main event is scheduled for three segments
-All other matches get two segments besides Odyssey Jones’ match
-Isla & Alba, Sonya Deville are all scheduled to be ringside tonight.
-Dakota Kai wasn’t listed with Damage CTRL on rundowns.