Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas and returns to the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing spoilers for the matches and segments on tonight’s program. SPOILERS BELOW:

LINEUP:

-Rhea Ripley opens

-Damian Priest vs. Carlito

-Untitled Segment

-SPOILER MATCH 1

-Texas Tornado Match: Alpha Academy vs. American Made

-Untitled Segment

-Number 1 Contender: Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler vs. Damage CTRL’s Sky Pirates

-SPOILER SEGMENT

-SPOILER MATCH

-IC Title: Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn

BACKSTAGE NEWS:

-Oba Femi vs. Dante Chen is on WWE Main Event

-Dragon Lee vs. Ludwig Kaiser is scheduled for the WWE Main Event Tapings

-Joaquin Wilde vs. Pete Dunne is scheduled for WWE Speed

-Chad Patton is set to referee the main event

-Maxxine Dupri, Unholy Alliance, Sonya Deville, R-Truth, New Day are at tonight’s show as well

SPOILERS:

-SPOILER MATCH 1: Oddyssey Jones vs. Vincent Winey of NXT

-SPOILER SEGMENT: Randy Orton promo

-SPOILER MATCH 2: Miz vs. Bronson Reed

-Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker is getting a lot of time tonight

-A producer is assigned for Rhea Ripley’s segment, which usually indicates physicality

-The same is the case for the Randy Orton promo

-The main event is scheduled for three segments

-All other matches get two segments besides Odyssey Jones’ match

-Isla & Alba, Sonya Deville are all scheduled to be ringside tonight.

-Dakota Kai wasn’t listed with Damage CTRL on rundowns.