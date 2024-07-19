Tonight’s WWE SmackDown takes place from the Chi Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska and will be broadcast on FOX. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing spoilers for the matches and segments on next week’s program since they are taping two episodes tonight.
-LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar
-Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair in ring promo with Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn
-Top Contender Gauntlet match: Street Profits, Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews, Good Brothers Pretty Deadly, Legado Del Fantasma, Bloodline
-A Town Down Under promo
-Cody Rhodes sit-down interview
-Bayley & Michin vs. NIa Jax & Tiffany Stratton.
SPOILERS:
-The tag gauntlet is set for four segments
-All other matches are set for two segments
-Logan Paul will be involved in LA Knight’s match