Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana and will be broadcast on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing spoilers for matches and segments on the program. Check them out below.

Lineup:

-Drew McIntyre promo

-Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser

-MITB Qualifier: Shayna Baszler vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Kairi Sane

-SPOILER PROMO

-MITB Qualifier: Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman

-Alba & Isla vs. Katana & Kayden

-SPOILER PROMO 2

-Kofi Kingston vs. Karrion Kross

-Backstage segments

-SPOILER MAIN EVENT TITLE MATCH

Backstage News:

-Main Event: Akira Tozawa vs. Joaquin Wilde

-Main Event: AOP vs. Creed Brothers

-Alba & Isla vs. Katana & Kayden is listed as non title

-Chad Patton is reffing the main event

-Dominik Mysterio and Carlito are scheduled for the show

-Paul Ellering is at tonight’s tapings

SPOILERS:

SPOILER PROMO: Liv Morgan-Zelina Vega promo

SPOILER PROMO 2: Damian Priest-Seth Rollins promo

SPOILER MAIN EVENT TITLE MATCH: Awesome Truth vs. Judgment Day

The main event gets two segmentsEvery other match is also scheduled for two segments