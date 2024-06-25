Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana and will be broadcast on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing spoilers for matches and segments on the program. Check them out below.
Lineup:
-Drew McIntyre promo
-Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser
-MITB Qualifier: Shayna Baszler vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Kairi Sane
-SPOILER PROMO
-MITB Qualifier: Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman
-Alba & Isla vs. Katana & Kayden
-SPOILER PROMO 2
-Kofi Kingston vs. Karrion Kross
-Backstage segments
-SPOILER MAIN EVENT TITLE MATCH
Backstage News:
-Main Event: Akira Tozawa vs. Joaquin Wilde
-Main Event: AOP vs. Creed Brothers
-Alba & Isla vs. Katana & Kayden is listed as non title
-Chad Patton is reffing the main event
-Dominik Mysterio and Carlito are scheduled for the show
-Paul Ellering is at tonight’s tapings
SPOILERS:
SPOILER PROMO: Liv Morgan-Zelina Vega promo
SPOILER PROMO 2: Damian Priest-Seth Rollins promo
SPOILER MAIN EVENT TITLE MATCH: Awesome Truth vs. Judgment Day
The main event gets two segmentsEvery other match is also scheduled for two segments