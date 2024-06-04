Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania and will be broadcast on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing spoilers on the matches and segments on the show. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS DISCONTINUE READING HERE.
ANNOUNCED LINEUP:
-Liv Morgan promo opens the show
-Ludwig Kaiser vs. Sheamus
-Finn Balor vs. Dragon Lee
-Bron Breakker vs. Ricochet
-Kiana James vs. Natalya
-SPOILER MATCH
-Bianca Belair-Jade Cargill promo
-SPOILER TAG MATCH
-Jey Uso promo
-AoP vs. New Day
-Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio will headline
BACKSTAGE NEWS:
-Ivy Nile vs Dakota Kai is scheduled for MAIN EVENT
-Bronson Reed vs. Tyler Bate is scheduled for MAIN EVENT
-Pete Dunne, JD McDonagh, and Kairi Sane are listed for the show.
-Eddie Orengo is going to referee the tag team match.
-Rod Zapata will referee the main event.
SPOILERS:
-The main event will go for two segments.
-Braun Strowman vs. Carlito is a SPOILER MATCH
-A few matches are only set for one segment
-Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill defending the women’s tag titles is the SPOILER TAG MATCH.