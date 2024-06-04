Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania and will be broadcast on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing spoilers on the matches and segments on the show. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS DISCONTINUE READING HERE.

ANNOUNCED LINEUP:

-Liv Morgan promo opens the show

-Ludwig Kaiser vs. Sheamus

-Finn Balor vs. Dragon Lee

-Bron Breakker vs. Ricochet

-Kiana James vs. Natalya

-SPOILER MATCH

-Bianca Belair-Jade Cargill promo

-SPOILER TAG MATCH

-Jey Uso promo

-AoP vs. New Day

-Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio will headline

BACKSTAGE NEWS:

-Ivy Nile vs Dakota Kai is scheduled for MAIN EVENT

-Bronson Reed vs. Tyler Bate is scheduled for MAIN EVENT

-Pete Dunne, JD McDonagh, and Kairi Sane are listed for the show.

-Eddie Orengo is going to referee the tag team match.

-Rod Zapata will referee the main event.

SPOILERS:

-The main event will go for two segments.

-Braun Strowman vs. Carlito is a SPOILER MATCH

-A few matches are only set for one segment

-Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill defending the women’s tag titles is the SPOILER TAG MATCH.