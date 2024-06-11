Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from the Huntington Center in Toldeo, Ohio and will be broadcast on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released the weekly spoilers ahead of the show. If you wish to avoid spoilers DISCONTINUE READIN HERE.

ANNOUNCED LINEUP:

-Drew McIntyre promo

-Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY

-SPOILER SIX MAN TAG

-Sami Zayn promo

-Sami Zayn vs. Otis

-SPOILER TAG MATCH

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Bron Breakker

-SPOILER TITLE MATCH

-Spoiler MAIN EVENT

BACKSTAGE NEWS:

-New Catch Republic vs. Creed Bros is scheduled for the WWE Main Event tapings

-Akira Tozawa vs. Bronson Reed is scheduled for the WWE Main Event tapings

-Dijak vs. Xavier Woods is set for WWE Speed

-Chad Patton is scheduled to referee the main event

-Damage CTRL, Alpha Academy, Final Testament, Zelina are set for the show.

-Ivy Nile is also at the show

SPOILERS:

-The main event segment is set for two segments.

-As of this weekend, there were plans to write Ricochet off on this show.

-SPOILER SIX MAN TAG: Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee & Braun Strowman vs. Judgment Day & Carlito

-SPOILER TAG MATCH: Unholy Union vs. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler

-SPOILER TITLE MATCH:: AOP vs. Awesome TruthSpoiler MAIN EVENT: Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre