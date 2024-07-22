Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin and will be broadcast on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing spoilers for the matches and segments on the program. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS DISCONTINUE READING HERE.

LINEUP:

-SPOILER PROMO

-SPOILER CONTENDER MATCH

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Sonya Deville

-SPOILER IN RING PROMO

-Final Testament vs Xavier Woods, Akira Tozawa & Otis

-SPOILER PROMO 3

-SPOILER MATCH

-SPOILER IN RING PROMO 2

-SPOILER WOMEN’S MATCH

-GUNTHE profile piece

-SPOILER MAIN EVENT

BACKSTAGE NEWS:

-Joaquin Wilde vs. Axiom is set for WWE Speed

-Rod Zapata will once again officiate the main event

-Paul Ellering, Scarlett, Dominik, and Carlito are all set for the show.

-Jacy Jayne and Brinley Reece are backstage

SPOILERS:

-GUNTHER promo opens the show

-Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov is the SPOILER CONTENDER MATCH

-Kayden and Katana will accompany Lyra Valkyria

-Drew McIntyre and Adam Pearce are the SPOILER IN RING PROMO

-Chad Gable will have The Creeds in his corner

-Bronson Reed vs. Pete Dunne is another SPOILER MATCH

-Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio will be the SPOILER IN RING PROMO 2

-Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark will be the SPOILER WOMEN’S MATCH

-Main event will be Sami Zayn & Jey Uso vs. Judgment Day in a non-title tag bout