Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin and will be broadcast on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing spoilers for the matches and segments on the program. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS DISCONTINUE READING HERE.
LINEUP:
-SPOILER PROMO
-SPOILER CONTENDER MATCH
-Lyra Valkyria vs. Sonya Deville
-SPOILER IN RING PROMO
-Final Testament vs Xavier Woods, Akira Tozawa & Otis
-SPOILER PROMO 3
-SPOILER MATCH
-SPOILER IN RING PROMO 2
-SPOILER WOMEN’S MATCH
-GUNTHE profile piece
-SPOILER MAIN EVENT
BACKSTAGE NEWS:
-Joaquin Wilde vs. Axiom is set for WWE Speed
-Rod Zapata will once again officiate the main event
-Paul Ellering, Scarlett, Dominik, and Carlito are all set for the show.
-Jacy Jayne and Brinley Reece are backstage
SPOILERS:
-GUNTHER promo opens the show
-Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov is the SPOILER CONTENDER MATCH
-Kayden and Katana will accompany Lyra Valkyria
-Drew McIntyre and Adam Pearce are the SPOILER IN RING PROMO
-Chad Gable will have The Creeds in his corner
-Bronson Reed vs. Pete Dunne is another SPOILER MATCH
-Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio will be the SPOILER IN RING PROMO 2
-Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark will be the SPOILER WOMEN’S MATCH
-Main event will be Sami Zayn & Jey Uso vs. Judgment Day in a non-title tag bout