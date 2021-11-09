Below are news and notes for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. Remember to join us for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET via this link.

* Seth Rollins is scheduled to open the show. Rollins vs. Kevin Owens is scheduled to be the main event

* A Fatal 5 Way women’s match is scheduled with top contenders. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is set to be on commentary

* A segment with Drake Maverick and WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie is planned

* Adam Pearce is scheduled to make some sort of announcement

* Dominik Mysterio vs. Bobby Lashley is scheduled. MVP was scheduled to be with Lashley, which would be his return from surgery. This would also be Lashley’s first appearance since losing to WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at Crown Jewel

* WWE Champion Big E vs. Chad Gable in a non-title match is planned

* AJ Styles is also scheduled to return from his brief hiatus, teaming with Omos, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode to take on The Street Profits, RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle in eight-man action

