Last night AEW held television tapings for this week’s Collision and Rampage programs from the Modo Center in Portland, Oregon. This will air on Saturday May 18th on TNT. FULL SPOILERS BELOW.

COLLISION:

– Will Ospreay defeated Shane Taylor

– Bryan Danielson & FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) defeated Lance Archer & The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch)

– Orange Cassidy defeated Isiah Kassidy. Afterward Trent Beretta challenged Cassidy to a match at Double or Nothing

– HOOK defeated Johnny TV

– Katsuyori Shibata defeated Rocky Romero

– Bryan Keith defeated Beefcake Boulder

– The Bang Bang Gang (Jay White & The Gunns) attacked PAC backstage

– Nick Wayne defeated Jack Cartwheel

– Serena Deeb defeated Anna Jay

RAMPAGE:

– Kyle O’Reilly defeated Lee Moriarty

– RUSH defeated Cody Chhun

– Deonna Purrazzo defeated Robyn Renegade. Afterward Thunder Rosa ran in and brawled with Purrazzo

– Brian Cage defeated Anthony Bowens