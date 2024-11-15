On Thursday night at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, All Elite Wrestling taped the following matches for next Thursday’s ROH TV on HonorClub broadcast:

* EJ Nduka & Lee Johnson def. Anthony Gangone & Goose.

* Trish Adora def. Rachael Ellering.

* Katsuyori Shibata def. Alex Reynolds.

* MxM Collection def. The Iron Savages.

* Tomohiri Ishii def. Mike Bennett.

* The Righteous def. Beef & JD Drake.

* Billie Starkz def. Lady Frost.

* Queen Aminata def. Christina Marie.

* Matt Taven def. Josh Woods.

* Brian Cage def. AR Fox.

* The Gates of Agony def. Griff Garrison & Vance Preston.

* Mark Briscoes, Rocky Romero & Kyle O’Reilly def. Pat Buck & Grizzled Young Vets.

* Top Flight & Action Andretti def. Shane Taylor & The Infantry.

