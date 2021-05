Fightful has released the results for next week’s episodes of AEW Dark: Elevation and AEW Dark. Both of these shows will take place after Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay per view. Spoilers below.

AEW Dark: Elevation results:

– Thunder Rosa defeated Reka Tehaka

– The Acclaimed defeated The Tate Twins

– Leyla Hirsch defeated Robyn Renegade

– Varsity Blonds defeated Chaos Project

– Nyla Rose/Allie defeated Red Velvet/Big Swole

– Penta El Zero M defeated Jack Evans

– Tay Conti defeated Ashley D’Amboise

– Jungle Boy defeated JD Drake

AEW Dark results:

– Gunn Club defeated Cezar Bononi/Ryan Nemeth

– Kris Statlander defeated Robyn Renegade

– Dark Order defeated TH2/Serpentico

– Red Velvet defeated Diamante

– Jungle Boy defeated Bear Bronson