Prior to this week’s episode of AEW Collision, the following two matches were taped for an upcoming episode of ROH TV on HonorClub:

* Dark Panther def. Okumura.

* Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara & Willie Mack def. MxM Collection & Johnny TV. After the match, the losers attacked the winners and isolated Mack, before stealing the belts.

(h/t – Pwinsider)