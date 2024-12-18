Following this week’s episode of WWE NXT from the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts, the following matches were taped for the December 24th episode of NXT:

* Stephanie Vaquer def. Cora Jade.

* Kelani Jordan attacks Cora with a kendo stick.

* Heritage Cup Championship: Lexis King def. Charlie Dempsey (c) after William Regal hits Dempsey with brass knuckles.

* Unholy Union (Alba Fre & Isla Dawn) def. Fatal Influence (Jazmyn Nyx & Jacy Jayne).

* Kayden Carter and Katana Chance prevent Fallon Henley from interfering.

* Ashante “Thee” Adonis def. Dion Lennox.

* Trick Williams vs. Oba Femi vs. Eddy Thorpe for the NXT Title is announced for NXT New Year’s Evil.

* Christmas Chaos 4-Way To Determine #1 Contenders for NXT Tag Team Championship: OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) def. No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne & Tavion Heights), Hank And Tank (Hank Walker & Tank Ledger), andThe D’Angelo Family (Channing Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino).

Follow WretlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.