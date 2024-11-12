Following the November 11th episode of WWE RAW from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the following matches were taped for the November 18th episode of Monday Night RAW:

* Bronson Reed def. Seth Rollins after Solo Sikoa interfered. Sikoa raised Reed’s hand after the match.

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus ended in a no contest when Ludwig Kaiser attacked both Sheamus and Breakker.

* The LWO (Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega) def. American Made (Chad Gable & Ivy Nile)

* The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) def. The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & Carlito)

* Rhea Ripley made her return and attacked WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, which led to a multi-woman brawl. Ripley, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Naomi, and IYO SKY stood tall after they brawled with Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Tiffany Stratton, and Nia Jax.

* Additional backstage segments were taped, but many of those weren’t shown to the live crowd.