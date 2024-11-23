Following this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the following matches were taped for next week’s edition of the show:

* Women’s U.S. Title Tournament: Michin defeated Piper Niven and Lash Legend, the latter of which replaced Jade Cargill. Chelsea Green came out with Piper and attacked Michin during the match. B-Fab then came out for the save to run Chelsea off.

* Shinsuke Nakamura beat Andrade with a Kinshasa. Nakamura has a new variation of his ring music. Post match, LA Knight tried to attack but Shinsuke sprayed black mist into his eyes.

* WWE Champion Cody Rhodes beat Carmelo Hayes with a Cross Rhodes.

* Bianca Belair, Naomi, Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Rhea Ripley came out to hype up War Games. Then Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae come out to stir up dissension saying it’s funny that Jade got attacked and now Bayley is on the team. All 10 women start fighting until security and agents run out to break them up.

* Men’s War Games Advantage Match: Jacob Fatu beat Jey Uso with a springboard moonsault.

* For what it’s worth, the PRIME logo will be featured on the mat during next week’s show.

Additionally, these other matches were taped over the course of the night:

* Dark Match: Apollo Crews def. Giovanni Vinci

* WWE Speed Match: Natalya def. B-Fab

* WWE Speed Match: Zelina Vega def. Chelsea Green with a modified code red.

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.