Following this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the following matches were taped for next week’s show:

* WWE Speed: Michin defeated Katana Chance.

* The Bloodline cut a promo, which was interrupted by Drew McIntyre.

* Six-Man Tag Team Match: The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga) defeated LA Knight, Andrade and Apollo Crews.

* A Grayson Waller Effect segment with Braun Strowman took place.

* Carmelo Hayes defeated Braun Strowman.

* #DIY have a new theme song.

* Johnny Gargano defeated Alex Shelley.

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bianca Belair and Naomi (c) defeated Nia Jax and Candice LeRae by pinfall.

Follow WretlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.