Ahead of this evening’s AEW Dynamite in Little Rock, Arkansas tapings took place for future episodes of ROH TV. Here is what was filmed. SPOILERS BELOW.

*Queen Aminata pinned McKenzie Morgan.

*Red Velvet defeated Maya World.

*The Gates of Agony & Brian Cage defeated Capachino Jones & Harlon Hutchinson & Austin Valtino.

*Athena and Billie Starkz cut a promo.

