All Elite Wrestling taped this Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage on Thursday night from the Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, OH.

You can check out the complete **SPOILERS** below:

– Hangman Adam Page defeated Christopher Daniels in a Texas Death Match.

– Toni Storm says she’s excited to meet Mariah May in Jacksonville.

– MVP challenged Private Party (Zay & Quen) to defend their AEW Tag Team Titles against Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin on Dynamite.

– Adam Cole, Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly defeated Shane Taylor Promotions.

– Shane Taylor attacked Undisputed Kingdom. Daniel Garcia made the save.

– Will Ospreay wants to have a chat with Kenny Omega on Dynamite.

– Lance Archer and Brian Cage defeated Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin).

– Billy Gunn returns to intervene with The Acclaimed. Anthony Bowens chooses Gunn over Max Caster.

– AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) defeated Tomohiro Ishii.

– Dustin Rhodes defeated Adam Priest.

– Julia Hart defeated Harley Cameron.

– Rated FTR (Cope, Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler), The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) and Powerhouse Hobbs defeated The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, & Wheeler Yuta) and The Learning Tree (Chris Jericho, Big Bill, & Bryan Keith).

(h/t – Sports Illustrated)