Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Phoenix, AZ, the following matches were taped for this Saturday night’s edition of AEW Collision:

* Mariah May attacked AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and dragged her out to the stage. She hit Storm with a Storm Zero on the ramp. May put Storm in the spotlight and said they should be stars together, setting up a match for AEW Revolution.

* Kazuchika Okada issued a challenge to any other “b*tch”.

* Hologram def. The Beast Mortos. Komander saved Hologram from Mortos after the match.

* Harley Cameron cut a promo.

* Julia Hart def. Queen Aminata.

* AEW World Trios Championships: Death Riders (PAC, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli) (c) def. Daniel Garcia, Cool Hand Ang & Daddy Magic. Undisputed Kingdom (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly) ran out for the save before Cope.

* Murder Machines (Brian Cage & Lance Archer) def. local talent.

* Gabe Kidd def. The Butcher.

* ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) def. Bandido.

