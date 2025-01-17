All Elite Wrestling taped next week’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub on Thursday night from the Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, OH.

You can check out the complete **SPOILERS** below:

* Serpentico pinned Brandon Cutler with a top rope frog splash.

* Beast Mortos pinned Lord Crewe.

* ROH Tag Team Champion Sammy Guevara defeated Aaron Solo.

* Blake Christian defeated Evil Uno.

* Gates of Agony defeated Jay Lucas & Terry Yaki.

* Taya Valkyrie defeated Lady Frost.

* ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet defeated Leila Grey.

* ROH TV Champion Komander fought Lee Johnson to a ten minute draw in a Proving Ground Match, so Johnson gets a future championship bout.

* Katsuyori Shibata defeated Shane Taylor. Shane Taylor Promotions attack him after the match. Daniel Garcia and Undisputed Kingdom made the save.

