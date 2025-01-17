All Elite Wrestling taped next week’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub on Thursday night from the Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, OH.
You can check out the complete **SPOILERS** below:
* Serpentico pinned Brandon Cutler with a top rope frog splash.
* Beast Mortos pinned Lord Crewe.
* ROH Tag Team Champion Sammy Guevara defeated Aaron Solo.
* Blake Christian defeated Evil Uno.
* Gates of Agony defeated Jay Lucas & Terry Yaki.
* Taya Valkyrie defeated Lady Frost.
* ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet defeated Leila Grey.
* ROH TV Champion Komander fought Lee Johnson to a ten minute draw in a Proving Ground Match, so Johnson gets a future championship bout.
* Katsuyori Shibata defeated Shane Taylor. Shane Taylor Promotions attack him after the match. Daniel Garcia and Undisputed Kingdom made the save.
