Following this week’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings in Reading, PA, several matches were taped for the November 22 and November 29 episodes of Rampage.

You can check out the complete **SPOILERS** for the show(s) below:

* A weigh-in between Big Boom! AJ and QT Marshall ended with Marshall hitting AJ with a Diamond Cutter.

* Mariah May & Mina Shirakawa def. Nyla Rose & Harley Cameron.

* Juice Robinson defeated The Butcher.

* The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii & Rocky Romero) def. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver & Evil Uno).

* Thunder Rosa def. Harleygram (Harley Cameron wearing a mask).

* Hechicero def. Komander.

* The Beast Mortos def. Serpentico.

* Atlantis Jr., Mascara Dorada & Katsuyori Shibata def. Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) & Action Andretti.

As of this writing, there is no word on what AEW will do with post-editing, or whether the matches were taped out of order.

