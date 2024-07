Ahead of tonight’s NXT Great American Bash special the yellow-and-black brand taped matches for its Level Up program that will air on Friday, August 2nd. Below are the results courtesy of PW Insider.

* Byron Saxton and Blake Howard were on commentary.

* Tatum Paxley defeated Tyra Mae Steel

* Riley Osborne defeated Shiloh Hill

* Malik Blade (with Edris Enofe) defeated Lucien Price

* Wendy Choo defeated Lainey Reid