Ahead of this evening’s live broadcast of NXT from the WWE Performance Center an episode of NXT Level Up was taped, with these matches set to air on Friday, June 21st. PW Insider has released spoilers for the taping, which you can check out below.

-Byron Saxton and Blake Howard were on commentary.

-Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe defeated Cutler James and Dion Lennox

-Shiloh Hill defeated Uriah Conners

-Karmen Petrovic defeated Wren Sinclair