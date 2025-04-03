Following last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the following matches were taped for this week’s edition of Collision:

AEW Collision:

* Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita defeated Powerhouse Hobbs & Tomohiro Ishii with a brainbuster on Ishii from Fletcher.

* Mark Briscoe defeated Max Caster in a Caster Open Challenge.

* PAC pinned Cash Wheeler when he snatched Wheeler in a crucifix after Wheeler nailed Wheeler Yuta with a piledriver when he was interfering. Copeland and Dax Harwood brawled with the Death Riders towards the end of the match. They embraced Wheeler after the loss.

* Top Flight defeated Action Andretti & Lio Rush. Nick Wayne helped them lay out Top Flight after.

* Mike Bailey pinned Dralistico. Ricochet laid him out after.

* Julia Hart & ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone & Harley Cameron when Hart forced Cameron to tap.

ROH TV on HonorClub:

* ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs defeated Kevin Ku & Dominic Garini & a third partner.

