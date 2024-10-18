All Elite Wrestling taped this Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision on Thursday night.

You can check out the complete **SPOILER** results from the show below:

* RUSH and The Beast Mortos def. The Outrunners. FTR came out to save The Outrunners following a post-match assault.

* House of Black def. an unnamed team in a trios match.

* Ricochet def. AR Fox. He cut a promo after saying he has yet to be pinned or submitted in AEW and is waiting for an International Championship match against Konosuke Takeshita.

* Kris Statlander def. Harley Cameron and called out Kamille afterward, saying she’ll give Mercedes Mone a front-row seat.

* Daniel Garcia & Private Party def. The Premiere Athletes.

* Orange Cassidy def. Bulk Bronson.

* Jamie Hayter def. Brooke Havoc. Penelope Ford appeared on the screen and explained why she went after Hayter, saying her last match was two years ago against her.

* Kyle Fletcher def. Atlantis Jr.

* AEW Trios Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli & PAC def. Top Flight & Action Andretti. Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir came out and joined in a beatdown, and the Dark Order tried to make the save but were beaten down. A big brawl closed the show.