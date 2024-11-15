On Thursday night at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, All Elite Wrestling taped this Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision.

You can check out the complete spoilers from the show below:

* Mina Shirakawa def. Harley Cameron.

* Daniel Garcia def. Johnny TV.

* Shelton Benjamin def. Komander.

* Powerhouse Hobbs def. Beefcake Boulder.

* AEW Full Gear Qualifying Match: The Acclaimed def. RUSH and The Beast Mortos.

* AEW Women’s World Championship No DQ Match: Mariah May def. Anna Jay.

