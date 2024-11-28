This Saturday night’s edition of AEW Collision was taped following this week’s Dynamite TV tapings at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. As a reminder, this week’s edition of AEW Collision will be airing at a special start time of 4:00 PM EST.

You can check out the **SPOILERS** below:

Ring of Honor (Airdate Unknown):

*Komander & Mascara Dorada defeated Action Andretti & Dante Martin and Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno. Reynolds’ ribs were taped.

AEW Collision (11/30):

* Mina Shirakawa def. Leila Grey.

* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Will Ospreay def. Juice Robinson.

* Private Party (Zay & Quen) & Mistico def. MxM Collection (Mansoor & Mason Madden) & Johnny TV.

* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Kyle Fletcher def. The Beast Mortos.

* The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) def. Iron Savages (Bulk Bronson & Beefcake Boulder).

* FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) came out and shook hands with The Outrunners.

* “Hangman” Adam Page def. Wheeler Yuta.

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir came out and watched as Page attacked Yuta after the match. Page was about to smash Yuta’s ankle, but Jay White ran in and stopped him. White hit the Blade Runner on Wheeler and taunted the the Death Riders.

* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Daniel Garcia went to a time-limit draw.

